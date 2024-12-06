1 teen critical, another injured after double stabbing in Lower Manhattan: police sources

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A double stabbing in Lower Manhattan has left two teenagers injured, including one who is in critical condition, according to police sources.

Officers responded to 17 John St. around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims with stab wounds.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the victims are believed to be under the age of 18.

One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was stabbed in the left arm and taken to the same hospital, where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

