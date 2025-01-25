Woman hit in head with golf club in random subway attack in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man they say hit a 66-year-old woman with a golf club in a random attack.
The assault happened in Lower Manhattan inside the Cortland Street subway station.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a person police are looking for.
According to police, no words were spoken before the suspect approached the victim and struck her in the face.
Meanwhile, she was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.
