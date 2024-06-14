Here's every must-shop item from Lululemon's We Made Too Much section

Here are the best picks from Lululeom's We Made Too Much section.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Lululemon is known for its activewear that's both breathable, comfortable and sweat-wicking, and if you love stocking up on their gear, you'll want to shop the Lululemon We Made Too Much section, where you can get top favorites and lower prices.

Best deals from Lululemon's We Made Too Much

23% off Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop $29

$38 Shop now at Lululemon

The ever-popular belt bag is actually marked down right now to just under $30. It can hold your wallet, keys and any other knick knacks. Wear it across your shoulder or your waist, and pair it with both casual and going-out looks.

42% off Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5 $39

$68 Shop now at Lululemon

Available in multiple colors and starting at just $39, these summer-ready shorts are designed for running. They're made from a lightweight fabric and have a secure back pocket built in to store your keys. They're low-rise and have an extra built-in liner for coverage.

41% off Lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28 $69

$118 Shop now at Lululemon

If you want a high-rise option, choose these pants. They have a hidden waistband pocket to keep your credit cards safe. They won't dig into your waist and will have a comfortable fit throughout your workouts.

30% off Lululemon Wrap-Front Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top $54

$78 Shop now at Lululemon

This comfy top is designed for yoga and casual wear. It's breathable, quick drying and has a slim fit so it won't look bulky on your body.

50% off Lululemon lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra $29

$58 Shop now at Lululemon

This buttery soft top offers light support and is great for everyday wear, walking or yoga. The cups are removable too depending on the amount of comfort you want.

27% off Lululemon lululemon Align Halter Tank Top $49

$68 Shop now at Lululemon

Another super soft top, this tank can be worn to the gym or on a stroll outside. It offers light support and has a built-in shelf bra for coverage, It's sweat-wicking, breathable and stretchy.

For more picks, check out the full selection at Lululemon's We Made Too Much.

