Excitement builds for Macy's 4th of July fireworks show

Phil Taitt reports from near the banks of the Hudson River in Chelsea.

Phil Taitt reports from near the banks of the Hudson River in Chelsea.

Phil Taitt reports from near the banks of the Hudson River in Chelsea.

Phil Taitt reports from near the banks of the Hudson River in Chelsea.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The countdown is on for the nation's largest fireworks show, which is returning to the Hudson River for the first time since 2013.

The 48th edition of the Macy's 4th of July fireworks in New York City gets underway at 9:25 p.m.

The NYPD says it is prepared to keep crowds safe from any sort of violence or terrorism and will have more officers than in previous years deployed on Thursday.

"You will see some of the assets like uniformed members in the street. You'll see our K-9 deployment, some of our counterterrorism deployment. And of course, there'll be security measures that you won't see," Jeff Maddrey, NYPD's Chief of Department said.

Department officials say with the fireworks moving from the East River to the Hudson River, patrolling the streets will be less complicated.

The barges will be positioned between West 14th to West 34th streets with the public assembled on a shut-down West Side Highway.

"Just in terms of the East Side versus the West Side, policing is never easy. We always have challenges. But if you look at the East Side, we're talking about two different roadways. You have the FDR, which is elevated, and then also the regular, just the regular street level. So on the West Side, we are not dealing with that. We are dealing with just a straight-level road, which, of course, will be a little easier. " Maddrey said.

Police said there will be a "substantial" police presence befitting the expressed concerns of law enforcement.

"It's a complicated threat environment," Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said, calling out a "vibrant" terror threat overseas and a rise in hate crimes in the city.

"Hate crimes were up 34% in June compared to the same month last year. The vast majority of hate crimes targeted the Jewish community," Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

Those hate crimes are increasingly violent. In prior years many of the hate crimes against Jews involved spray paint and the like. Kenny said now there are more low- to mid-level assaults.

Large Fourth of July celebrations in New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas "remain attractive targets" for individuals and groups looking to inflict mass casualties and draw attention to ideological causes, according to intelligence bulletins obtained by ABC News.

While mentioning no specific threat, the bulletins from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security single out lone offenders and small groups who want to make a point.

"DHS and FBI assess that one of the most significant terrorism threats facing the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks stems from lone offenders and small groups of individuals seeking to commit acts of violence. These individuals are often motivated to violence to further a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal ideological beliefs and grievances," one of the bulletins said.

In New York, authorities said the city's global profile and home to the United Nations creates unique geopolitical concerns.

"The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks provides an opportunity for foreign intelligence entities (FIEs) to exploit the placement of their nation's participants and access to personnel, facilities, and information of perceived intelligence value, including US federal, state, or local government officials," the bulletin said.