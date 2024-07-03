Road closures for Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City: LIST

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest Independence Day celebration in New York City is the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks.

The Macy's 4th of July fireworks show is making a comeback to the Hudson River for the first time in over a decade.

The fireworks show will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday with fireworks launching from five barges along the Hudson River from approximately W. 14th St. to W. 34th St. in Manhattan.

The following streets will be closed for the Macy's 4th of July Annual Fireworks Celebration on Thursday, July 4th, 2024:

Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Side Highway / West Street / 12th Avenue / 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street

Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 13th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and Washington Street

West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street

The public viewing areas for the fireworks show in Manhattan include:

West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street and 11th Avenue

West 12th Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street and Washington Street

Christopher Street and Washington Street

The public is advised to not to bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, umbrellas, large bags, large backpacks, drones or hover cameras, weapons of any kind, illegal substances, alcoholic beverages, glass containers of any kind, large or hard-sided coolers, picnic baskets, skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles, or totems made of wood, metal and/or PVC material, including flagpoles and heavy sticks.

No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed vendors allowed.

Josh Einiger gets an exclusive look at the new technology used by NYPD Counterterrorism Maritime Unit for 4th of July.

