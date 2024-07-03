Road closures for Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City: LIST

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest Independence Day celebration in New York City is the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks.
The Macy's 4th of July fireworks show is making a comeback to the Hudson River for the first time in over a decade.
The fireworks show will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday with fireworks launching from five barges along the Hudson River from approximately W. 14th St. to W. 34th St. in Manhattan.
Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Side Highway / West Street / 12th Avenue / 11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street
Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street
West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street
West 13th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and Washington Street
West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue
11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street
West 40th Street and 11th Avenue
West 29th Street and 11th Avenue
West 12th Street and Washington Street
West 11th Street and Washington Street
Christopher Street and Washington Street
The public is advised to not to bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, umbrellas, large bags, large backpacks, drones or hover cameras, weapons of any kind, illegal substances, alcoholic beverages, glass containers of any kind, large or hard-sided coolers, picnic baskets, skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles, or totems made of wood, metal and/or PVC material, including flagpoles and heavy sticks.
No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed vendors allowed.
