Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade road closures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mass transit is strongly recommended if you are going to the balloon inflation event on Wednesday or the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Not only is heavy traffic anticipated because of the holiday, but also many streets will be closed.

The NYPD also reminds spectators that no large backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the viewing area along the route.

Balloon Inflation - Wednesday, November 21

Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, November 21st, 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic. The balloon inflation can be viewed by pedestrians from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue. Pedestrians are advised to enter the viewing area from the East side of Columbus Avenue at 73rd Street. Inflation viewing spectators are reminded that no large backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, large coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the inflation viewing area.

At 8 a.m. the following street will be closed to vehicular traffic:

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenues

Additional vehicular traffic closures at noon are as follows:

Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th Streets

West 74th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 75th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 76th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 77th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 78th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 80th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 81st Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 82nd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 83rd Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 84th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

West 85th Street between Columbus and Central Park West Avenues

Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81 St. (both directions)

After 10 p.m., 81st Street and 77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue as well as Central Park West from 59th Street to 86th Street will be closed to all traffic. "Broadcast vehicles only" may park beginning at 9 a.m. on the east side of Columbus Avenue from West 77th Street to West 76th Street. All Broadcast Vehicles must be off Columbus Avenue by 11:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day Parade - Thursday, November 22nd

Formation for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

West 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Central Park West between West 77th and 86th Streets

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. from Central Park West and 77th Street and proceed on the following route:

South on Central Park West to Columbus Circle

South through E/S Columbus Circle to 59th Street

East on 59th Street to 6th Avenue

South on 6th Avenue to 34th Street

West on 34th Street to 7th Avenue (dispersal area)

Additional closures are as follows:

Broadway between West 34th Street and West 40th Street- Midnight to 1 p.m.

6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7th Avenue from West 34th Street and West 42nd Street - 2 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 10 p.m. (Wed) to 5 p.m.

59th Street E/B between 7th Avenue and Central Park West - Midnight to 2 p.m.

59th Street W/B between 5th Avenue and Central Park West - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue - 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8th Avenue between 34th Street and 40th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Broadway between 38th Street and 59th Street - 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

33rd Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

49th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

50th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Park 65th Street/66th Street Transverse Roads 7 a.m. until conclusion

Please note: From 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. vehicles will not be able to access:

6th Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th Street

8th Avenue between West 57th Street and West 59th Street

8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th Streets

Broadway between 59th Street and 57th Street

Broadway between West 34th and West 40th Streets (only escorted deliveries)

42nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

57th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

Media Parking

Broadcast Vehicles Only

Members of the press will be permitted to park "broadcast vehicles only" on any street crossing the parade route with the following exceptions:

76th Street and formation area north of 76th Street

72nd Street (NYPD Operational Needs)

65th and 66th Streets (emergency vehicle crossing)

62nd and 61st Streets (NYPD Operational Needs)

Columbus Circle

58th Street (pedestrian crossing)

57th Street (emergency vehicle crossing)

52nd Street (pedestrian crossing)

50th Street (emergency vehicle crossing)

49th Street (emergency vehicle crossing)

48th Street (pedestrian crossing)

44th Street (pedestrian crossing)

40th and 41st Streets (pedestrian/emergency vehicle crossing)

39th Street (pedestrian crossing)

37th Street (pedestrian crossing)

South of 37th Street (Macy's/NBC Parade Operations - Permit Issued)

There will also be no parking three car lengths from any crosswalk on the side streets along the entire parade route. Posted parking regulations will also be enforced.

