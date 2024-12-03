Magical Lights returns to Lincoln Square with new light and sound show on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A holiday tradition continues at Lincoln Square on Tuesday night.

The annual Magical Lights program is back and this year's features a new interactive light and sound installation.

The lights will be hung on the iconic London Plane trees along Broadway and 64th Street.

A new sound installation has been added to its audio-reactive lights that will make the trees sing as the lights dance along in sync with festive holiday music.

A new audio-reactive light installation complementing Dante's light show will twinkle, move to the rhythms of the city, and brighten up Richard Tucker Park (Broadway & 65th Street) and 36 trees in the Broadway Malls from 60th to 70th Street will illuminate Broadway's global corridor.

The holiday lighting will also kick off a holiday season of entertainment with the Department of Spectacle providing holiday-inspired circus acts, The SAINTS of SWING jazzing up the neighborhood and the Fabulous Fezziwigs performing holiday favorites throughout Lincoln Square.

Culminating the holidays is the third annual WinteRamble on December 18, an illuminated community procession of Frost Giant puppets and icicle lanterns led by Processional Arts Workshop to mark winter's arrival.

Tuesday's huge kickoff starts at 4:45 p.m. and will be hosted by Eyewitness News' Nina Pineda and Lee Goldberg.

ALSO READ: Queens teen named NYC Girl Scouts Future Woman of Distinction

Lucy Yang has more on 17-year-old Sarah Lin, who was named the Future Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.