Man accused of stabbing Uber driver during attempted carjacking in New Jersey

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man is accused of stabbing an Uber driver and trying to carjack his vehicle in Fort Lee on Tuesday.

Police responded to the stabbing on Duncan Avenue just after 9:15 a.m.

Officials say the victim was driving the suspect, Marcus Marson, when he stabbed the driver multiple times while demanding to take custody of the vehicle.

The 37-year-old victim was found with stab wounds to his arm and shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he remains stable.

Marson was caught by Fort Lee police officers behind a house about a block away from the scene.

Marson had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

He was charged with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and resisting arrest.

Police say he appeared to be under the influence at the time of the crime.

A spokesperson for Uber released the following statement:

"This violent attack is sickening. We're working to get in touch with the driver and have banned the rider. We will assist law enforcement however we can."

