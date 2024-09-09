Man approached from behind, slashed in throat in Boerum Hill

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the throat as he walked in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.
It happened on Schermerhorn Street around 10:43 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the man was approached from behind and then attacked.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he is expected to survive.
The suspect was last seen wearing a dark shirt, white shorts, and sneakers.
He fled on foot towards Bond St.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
