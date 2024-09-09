Man approached from behind, slashed in throat in Boerum Hill

Investigation begins for slashing incident in Brooklyn.

Investigation begins for slashing incident in Brooklyn.

Investigation begins for slashing incident in Brooklyn.

Investigation begins for slashing incident in Brooklyn.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the throat as he walked in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

It happened on Schermerhorn Street around 10:43 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the man was approached from behind and then attacked.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark shirt, white shorts, and sneakers.

He fled on foot towards Bond St.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Sinkhole nearly swallows car in Brooklyn

A water main break in Bath Beach has opened up a sinkhole.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.