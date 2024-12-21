Police make arrest in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 72-year-old woman more than a year ago.

Police said Joshua Joshi, 34, of Staten Island, was behind the wheel of a sedan that hit the woman on November 16, 2023 around 6:40 p.m. as she crossed Marine Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Police said the force of the impact was so great the woman was hurled partly under a parked car and her shoes were knocked off.

The woman was identified as Anne-Marie Wiesner of Brooklyn, according to police.

Joshi was charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and speeding, police said.

Video shows the driver never slowed down.

Police have not said how they were led to Joshi.

A witness named Carlo was double parked on Marine Avenue near 97th Street and watched it all unfold.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the woman walking across the empty street. She hesitates for a moment as she sees a car coming but doesn't get out of the way in time as the black sedan flew down the block.

"She took two steps across the double yellow line, and I swear that the car swerved to hit her," Carlo said. "He hit her so hard she rolled off the car and her body was thrown 12 to 15 feet so hard the entire upper torso was pushed under a parked car."

Carlo said he glanced in his rear view to see if the car that struck was stopping.

"He accelerated upon impact," he said. "I heard the revs go higher and saw the car disappear in my small rear-view mirror."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

