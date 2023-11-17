72-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police say

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Thursday night.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn.
Officials say a 72-year-old woman was crossing Marine Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and landed underneath a parked car.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing as police search for a black vehicle.
