72-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police say

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Thursday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn.

Officials say a 72-year-old woman was crossing Marine Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and landed underneath a parked car.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for a black vehicle.

