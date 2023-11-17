  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

72-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn, police say

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, November 17, 2023 1:22AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Thursday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn.

Officials say a 72-year-old woman was crossing Marine Avenue when she was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and landed underneath a parked car.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police search for a black vehicle.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW