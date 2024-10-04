Man arrested in random sucker-punch attack on 81-year-old woman has 21 prior arrests

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 37-year-old man accused of knocking out an 81-year-old woman in a random sucker-punch assault has 21 prior arrests -- including alleged crimes against children.

Hansel Esparragoza was arraigned Friday and held on $75,000 cash bail after police say he is the suspect who punched an elderly woman on the Upper West Side last month.

Of his 21 prior arrests, Esparragoza's criminal record includes three prior arrests for acting in a manner injurious to a child under 1.

Police say he was arrested Wednesday on Staten Island for shoplifting at a store. Responding officers then realized he was wanted for the September assault on the Upper West Side.

The victim, Guela Levi Freeman, showed Eyewitness News the painful black and blue bruising on her neck after the attack.

"We expect the judge, based on the warrant history, the crime he committed, to put him in jail, on bail and maybe a remand," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Esparragoza is known to the NYPD. He has a history of mental illness and three open cases for allegedly exposing himself and two outstanding warrants.

Chell said dealing with repeat offenders remains a big challenge for the police department.

"What does it tell you when the amount of enforcement by our police departments at 25, 30-year highs and although crime is coming down, it's not coming down as fast as you like," Chell said. "What is the answer? Repeat offenders."

Chell says the case with Esparragoza is a prime example.

"Why was this person walking around Manhattan? Why was this person given an opportunity to assault our mother, our grandmother?" Chell said. "Should never happen and that's shameless."

Esparragoza was arrested last year on the Staten Island Ferry after kissing the hand of an 11-year-old girl in a moment that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

