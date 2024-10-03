Man who sucker punched 81-year-old walking her dog was arrested, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Police have arrested the man they say sucker punched an 81-year-old woman in a random attack on the Upper West Side last month.
37-year-old Hansel Esparragoza of Staten Island was charged with second-degree assault, police said.
Police said Esparragoza punched Guela Levi Freeman as she was walking her dog.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walking past the woman, then he turns back and sucker punches her, knocking her out cold.
Her dog stayed beside her, while a doorman and others rushed to her aid.
Freeman suffered a fractured nose and a bruised neck.
