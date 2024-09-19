2 women punched in separate attacks within hours of each other on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two elderly women were attacked on the Upper West Side and police are still searching for suspects.

Both attacks happened on Friday, September 13, and appear to be unrelated, but occurred within just hours of each other.

A 77-year-old woman was punched in the left eye on West 72nd Street at 2 p.m. The attacker ran off westbound on 72nd Street towards Columbus Avenue.

She suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Her attacker is described as a man with a medium build wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers.

Then a few hours later, an 81-year-old woman was sucker punched at 66th Street and Amsterdam Avenue while walking her dog.

Anyone with information in regard to these attacks is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

