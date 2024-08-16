Man critically injured in shooting, woman closing smoke shop grazed by bullet in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman closing up a smoke shop was one of two people struck by bullets that flew outside a Bronx bodega.

The 37-year-old woman was closing the store on West Fordham Road in University Heights when shots were fired outside the bodega at around 1:10 a.m. Friday.

A 43-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The woman heard the commotion and only realized minutes later that she had also been struck in the gunfire.

She was grazed in the right thigh and took herself to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police recovered surveillance video of a group in a dispute outside the bodega before the shots were fired.

One man involved in a dispute with the victim was described as being 6'2" tall, wearing a black shirt, white sneakers, and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

