Man falls to death from construction site at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan

The latest on a person who fell several stories to their death in Midtown.

The latest on a person who fell several stories to their death in Midtown.

The latest on a person who fell several stories to their death in Midtown.

The latest on a person who fell several stories to their death in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man fell several stories from a construction site in Midtown and died on Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Park Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered injuries common with a fall from an elevated position.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Few other details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Phil Taitt reports from Chelsea on the attack.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.