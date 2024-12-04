Man shot in Midtown, masked gunman on the run

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A man was shot in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday morning.
The gunfire broke out just before 7 a.m. near the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.
The gunman fled north in the alley between 54th and 55th Streets.
He is described as 6'1" tall, thin build, wearing a black jacket, black hat, black ski mask, and black backpack.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.