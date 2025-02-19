Officers shoot man outside precinct in Bayside, Queens: police sources

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Officers shot a man outside of the 111th precinct station house in Queens on Tuesday night, according to police sources.
They said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. along Northern Boulevard and 215th Street in Bayside.
Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
