Officers shoot man outside precinct in Bayside, Queens: police sources

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Officers shot a man outside of the 111th precinct station house in Queens on Tuesday night, according to police sources.

They said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. along Northern Boulevard and 215th Street in Bayside.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

