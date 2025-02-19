24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Officers shoot man outside precinct in Bayside, Queens: police sources

Eyewitness News
Wednesday, February 19, 2025 1:33AM
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Officers shot a man outside of the 111th precinct station house in Queens on Tuesday night, according to police sources.

They said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. along Northern Boulevard and 215th Street in Bayside.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.


