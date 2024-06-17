3 shot, 2 fatally, in Inwood, Manhattan near subway station

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three men were shot, two fatally, in Inwood, Manhattan.

The victims were struck when gunfire erupted on 10th Avenue at West 207th Street just after 11:40 p.m. Sunday

A 44-year-old man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a man wearing all black and a black mask, fled on foot eastbound on West 206th Street.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the gunfire is unknown.

The shooting occurred near the steps of the 207th Street subway station.

