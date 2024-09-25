Women's chains targeted in string of Upper West Side robberies

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are working to track down a group of thieves connected to a string of robberies.

The muggings spanned from the Upper West Side to Midtown, where three women were accosted in separate incidents.

The first was reported on August 5, when a 64-year-old woman told police that two people approached her on a motorized scooter near West 65th Street and West End Avenue.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

She told police that a necklace was snatched from her before she was pushed to the ground.

The thieves were able to get away down Amsterdam Avenue.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital.

Less than a week later, on August 11, a 25-year-old woman was also approached by two people on an electric scooter on the corner of 50th Street and Eighth Avenue. She also had a chain snatched from her neck.

The woman was not injured during the ordeal but the pair were able to scurry away down Eighth Avenue.

The most recent robbery came September 7 just after 7:30 p.m. in Midtown.

A 22-year-old woman told police that two people on an e-bike rode up to her and snatched her chain off of her neck. She was not injured in the incident.

The thieves made their get away traveling south on Eighth Avenue.

