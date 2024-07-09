Man fatally stabbed at apartment building in Midtown

Police in Midtown are investigating the stabbing death of a man inside an apartment.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in Midtown.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was discovered inside the building on West 43rd Street with stab wounds on his torso.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The building where the man was found is used for supportive housing.

Residents who live there say there have been multiple stabbings and deaths in the past.

So far no arrests and no word on a motive.

