21-year-old in critical condition after stabbing at LES bowling alley

LOWER EAST SIDE -- A man is in critical condition after getting slashed and then stabbed on the Lower East Side early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:40 am outside the Gutter Bowling Alley along Essex Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was slashed in the neck and then stabbed in the torso.

He was apparently attacked by three men who all fled south on Essex Street.

Right now, It is unclear what led up to the incident.

The 21-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as police continue searching for suspects.

