31-year-old man injured in shooting on No. 4 train in Manhattan; police searching for suspect

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on subway train in Manhattan Sunday morning, injuring one man.
Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot in the hand while on board a northbound 4 train on 86th Street and Lexington Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to Cornell in stable condition.
There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made so far.
The investigation is ongoing.
