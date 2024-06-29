WATCH LIVE

Man slashed in face at Fulton Street subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 1:14PM
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the slashing of another man at the Fulton Street subway station.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person accused of a violent attack at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan.

The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning.

Investigators say the 39-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a weapon a began to slash the victim on the face and arms.

The suspect was able to get away on a Brooklyn-bound A train.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to recover.

