Man slashed in face at Fulton Street subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person accused of a violent attack at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan.
The incident happened just before 1:30 Saturday morning.
Investigators say the 39-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect.
The suspect then pulled out a weapon a began to slash the victim on the face and arms.
The suspect was able to get away on a Brooklyn-bound A train.
Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to recover.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.