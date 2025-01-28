Mayor Adams among sanctuary city leaders called to testify before Congress

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the second inauguration of President Donald Trump taking place more than a week ago, the crackdown on immigration continues to ramp up.

The number of people arrested has ballooned by the hundreds, including more than 1,000 on Monday.

Since last Thursday, more than 3,500 people have been arrested.

The arrests come as local officials across the country, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, are now being called before Congress to answer questions about immigration.

The House Oversight Committee is set to hold a hearing on February 11th.

Congressman James Comer, who is the committee chairman, says Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have refused to cooperate with federal immigration laws.

Meanwhile, deportation efforts continue across the country with immigrant communities on high alert.

Federal authorities say they are targeting violent offenders.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem took to 'X' early Tuesday morning after arriving in New York City and said she is working to make the streets safe.

Immigration advocates are informing people of their rights and if federal agents knock on their door.

"People will stop accessing services that are desperately needed. We will have victims who are not seeking public safety services. We will have confused parents and school officials, Rosanna Eugino, New York Immigration Coalition, said in a press conference.

The president, meanwhile, is committed to delivering on his campaign promises.

"We're detaining them and we are throwing them the hell out of our country. We have no apologies and we're moving forward very fast," Trump said.

