Mayor Adams meets with President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago amid pardon speculation

Phil Taitt reports on the mayor's meeting with the president elect in Mar-a-Lago.

Phil Taitt reports on the mayor's meeting with the president elect in Mar-a-Lago.

Phil Taitt reports on the mayor's meeting with the president elect in Mar-a-Lago.

Phil Taitt reports on the mayor's meeting with the president elect in Mar-a-Lago.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is in Florida and expected to meet with President-elect Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Friday afternoon.

The mayor's office says the pair will discuss ways to move New York City forward, but this comes as Adams is under federal indictment, and Trump has influence over the Justice Department.

Adams has been careful with his words when speaking about the incoming president, who was convicted of 34 felonies.

It appears the two have been aligned since Adams' indictment, which was part of a federal corruption probe that the mayor argues is political retribution.

The mayor requested Friday's meeting after Adams presented his $114.5 billion budget on Thursday. He says the incoming administration has many unknowns.

While Adams says his focus is the city, there's also another issue that may come up, his legal woes.

The president-elect commented on Adams' case in December and was asked if he might issue a possible pardon.

"Yeah, I would. I think he was treated pretty unfairly. I haven't seen the gravity of it all," Trump said. "I mean, I have to see it because I don't know all the facts."

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement, "Now more than ever, it is essential for state and local governments to put their best foot forward. New York, unfortunately, isn't ready to meet the moment."

ALSO READ | Trump on Immigration: Expert gives unique perspective on what could happen day one

Dan Krauth has the details with 7 On Your SIde Investigates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.