2 killed in car crash on Meadowbrook State Parkway in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a crash occurred on the Meadowbrook State Parkway on Long Island.

According to New York State Police, the cars collided in the northbound lanes of the parkway, north of Bay Parkway just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

State authorities are investigating what led up to the accident, including whether a wrong-way driver was involved.

Police say the scene of the crash was cleared ahead of Thursday morning's commute.

