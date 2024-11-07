2 killed in car crash on Meadowbrook State Parkway in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a crash occurred on the Meadowbrook State Parkway on Long Island.
According to New York State Police, the cars collided in the northbound lanes of the parkway, north of Bay Parkway just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
State authorities are investigating what led up to the accident, including whether a wrong-way driver was involved.
Police say the scene of the crash was cleared ahead of Thursday morning's commute.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.