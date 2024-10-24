Melville child therapist facing child pornography charges, held without bail

MELVILLE, New York (WABC) -- A Melville child therapist is accused of distributing sexually explicit videos of infants on social media and allegedly making references to "hands-on touching" of kids in online chat rooms.

Renee Hoberman, 36, was ordered to be held without bail when she appeared in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon.

Her Plainview home was searched Wednesday following her arrest, and several electronic devices were seized, including an iPhone.

Authorities say the iPhone contained several videos of child sexual abuse in a hidden photos folder and sexual images of children shared with others on a Telegram account.

Hoberman, who also goes by the first name Rina, has worked as a part time licensed therapist for LifeStance Health in Melville, where she advertises her services for working with children up to age 17, since 2022.

She has since been terminated.

Hoberman also provided youth counseling services to children at South Oaks Hospital in Amityville from 2016 to 2021.

She worked at elementary schools and mental health clinics before becoming a licensed social worker, according to her LifeStance biography page.

Hoberman is being accused of using messaging apps to upload sexually abusive images of minors, including videos of a man raping infants a year old or younger.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI), and Patrick Ryder, Commissioner, Nassau County Police Department announced the charges against Hoberman.

"As alleged, Hoberman distributed heinous and disturbing child pornography, including videos showing infants being restrained and raped. Additionally, while posing as a man, Hoberman, who is a therapist serving children, claimed to have produced child pornography and offered others the opportunity to sexually abuse children," stated United States Attorney Peace. "Our investigation into Hoberman is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information to contact HSI's tip line. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

If convicted, Hoberman faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Anyone with information about sexual exploitation by the defendant is asked to contact HSI at HSI's tip line: (866) 347-2423 or via HSI's website: https://www.ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.

