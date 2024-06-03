Sen. Bob Menendez expected to run as independent candidate in New Jersey Senate race

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday announced he is planning to file as an independent candidate for New Jersey's Senate race this upcoming fall.

Back in March, Menendez said he will not run for re-election as a Democrat amid he and his wife, Nadine, going on trial for corruption. The trial began in early May.

Menendez is expected to submit the 800 signatures necessary for qualification to the New Jersey Division of Elections by the end of the day Monday.

The 70-year-old Menendez has been relying on his network of friends and businesspeople in municipalities like Union City and North Hudson to collect the signatures.

Menendez will now face both the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary, expected to be Rep. Andy Kim, and the winner of the Republican primary.

"Americans are fed up with politicians putting their own personal benefit ahead of what's right for the country," Congressman Andy Kim said in a statement. "Everyone knows Bob Menendez isn't running for the people of New Jersey, he's doing it for himself. It's beyond time for change and I'm stepping up to restore integrity back into the U.S. Senate."

According to recent polling, Menendez's chances for re-election appear slim, but a run would also allow him to continue to raise money as a candidate to pay his legal bills.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. on June 4, which coincides with Primary Day.

