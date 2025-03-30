Charges pending against driver in multi-vehicle crash killing mother and 2 daughters in Midwood

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Charges are pending against a driver after a multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn killed a mother and her two young daughters and also critically injured her son.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday on Ocean Parkway off Quentin Road in Midwood.

Police say a mother and her three children were crossing the street when a woman driving an Audi rear-ended a Toyota Camry. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tischa said the impact caused the Toyota Camry to be pushed aside, while the Audi continued forward, striking the mother and her kids in the crosswalk.

"I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn't have been on the road," Tisch said. "A mother and two young children killed. Another child fighting for his life. A family and a neighborhood devastated."

Witnesses say the crash was so severe that the Audi went airborne as it rolled over.

According to the NYPD, the driver of the Audi, Mariam Yarimi, 32, had to be extricated from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say Yarimi was driving with a suspended license during the time of the collision.

The mother and her 5-year-old and 8-year-old daughters were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The mother's four-year-old son was also taken to the hospital and is fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, authorities say the driver of the Toyota Camry and his four passengers all suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities are investigating whether Yarimi ran a red light and whether speed was a factor, and they also were doing a preliminary breath test for possible intoxication.

