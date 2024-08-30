Up Close Extended Interview: Mike Marza sits down with NYC School Chancellor David Banks

New York (WABC) -- NYC School Chancellor David Banks joins Up Close to talk about the upcoming school year including the plan for allowing cellphones in schools, the influx of students from other countries, test scores, NYC teacher retention struggles and much more.

