New Jersey police warn residents about reported black bear sighting in Milltown

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are advising community members to remain alert after a black bear was reportedly spotted in Milltown.

Authorities say they received the report of a bear sighting on Monday near 46 Vanliew Avenue. According to police officials, the bear has since moved away from the backyards of Vanliew Avenue and has entered a gully wooded area near Milltown's 50-foot railroad trestle.

Milltown Police Department

By nature, black bears tend to be wary of people. If you see the bear, you are asked to contact the Milltown Police Department at 732-828-1100 or call the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hotline at 877-927-6337.

Last month, reports of a wandering bear in Essex County prompted a local school district to cancel all outdoor activities out of an abundance of caution.

Bear sightings are up in New Jersey 69.5% compared to this time last year, according to the New Jersey DEP. However, total interactions are down by 1.26% and damage and nuisance is down by 13.24%.

More than half of those interactions were in Sussex County.

Bears were also recently spotted in Ridgewood, Ramsey, Prospect Park, Haledon and Wyckoff.

In the meantime, the Milltown Police Department offers the following tips to residents if they encounter a bear:

DO NOT:

- Do not feed bears

- Do not approach bears

- Do not run from bears

- Do not make direct eye contact with bears

DO:

- Remain Calm and slowly back away

- Make the bear aware of you

- Be loud: speak in an assertive voice, yell, sing, or clap your hands. If available, bang pots and pans or use an airhorn

- Make yourself look big. Wave your arms

You can find more bear safety tips on the NJ DEP's website.

