New York Mets dominate Philadelphia Phillies to take 2-1 series lead

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the backs of a stellar pitching performance from starter Sean Manaea, and an offensive outburst, the New York Mets dominated the Philadelphia Phillies for a 7-2 victory Tuesday night at Citi Field.

It was the first time the Mets played in front of a home crowd this postseason, and they did not disappoint.

The victory moves New York one more win away from reaching the National League Division Series for the first time since 2015 -- when they made it to the World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Mets will try to close the series out at home on Wednesday night, with starting pitcher Jose Quintana set to face off against Ranger Suarez of the Phillies.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

