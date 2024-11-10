Gunman wanted after 17-year-old teen shot, killed in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are still searching for the gunman accused of fatally shooting a teen in the Bronx on Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday on Oak Terrace in the Mott Haven section.
Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Xavier Navarez with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.
First responders transported the victim in critical condition to Lincoln Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect, who fled the scene on foot, is described as a man wearing all black.
Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
