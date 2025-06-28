Man killed, several others injured after fire rips through apartment building in the Bronx

MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- One man is dead and several others are injured after a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx overnight.

The deadly fire happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday at a five-story building on Sherif S. Byrd Place between Jesup Avenue and Shakespeare Avenue.

According to the FDNY, the fire was reported on the first floor. Video shows firefighters on scene as flames left a trail of debris, including scorched walls and busted windows.

The fire was put under control just before 11 p.m.

The FDNY says at least 10 people were injured during the incident. According to the NYPD, an 85-year-old man who was one of the injured died as a result of the fire.

Dozens of residents were seen gathered outside the building as they waited for word to return to their homes.

Eyewitness News spoke with one man who lived next door to where the fire reportedly happened. The man says he lives with two other people and lost everything as a result of the fire. He says the Red Cross is helping him with a hotel.

Another woman who resides in the building described how she escaped through the heavy smoke with her family.

"Me, my sister and my grandma were inside, and all of a sudden I guess she looked outside and she saw in the hallway a bunch of smoke," she said. "She started screaming and my sister was sleeping, so I had woken up and I had tried to grab whatever I could."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Red Cross for a request for comment.

Fire marshals in the meantime are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.