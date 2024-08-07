MTA Heroes: LIRR crew rescues family from burning home near Hicksville station

HICKSVILLE, New York (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Long Island Rail Road employees who helped rescue a family from a fire.

Craig Laucella, Brendan DiThomas, Shawn Cavanaugh, James Bove, Chris Flood, and Steve Munday make up a six-man crew from the high-tension department.

They were working near the Hicksville LIRR station when they noticed smoke coming out of a nearby house.

That's when they rushed over, helped the family get out, and grabbed a hose to try to put out the flames until firefighters arrived.

The crew even helped clear debris from the back of the home to keep the fire from spreading.

