MTA Heroes: LIRR crew rescues family from burning home near Hicksville station

HICKSVILLE, New York (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Long Island Rail Road employees who helped rescue a family from a fire.
Craig Laucella, Brendan DiThomas, Shawn Cavanaugh, James Bove, Chris Flood, and Steve Munday make up a six-man crew from the high-tension department.
They were working near the Hicksville LIRR station when they noticed smoke coming out of a nearby house.
That's when they rushed over, helped the family get out, and grabbed a hose to try to put out the flames until firefighters arrived.
The crew even helped clear debris from the back of the home to keep the fire from spreading.
