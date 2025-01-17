MTA Heroes help reunite woman with 80-year-old family heirloom after purse taken from train station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Jonathan Ruby and Kyle Hansen, detectives of the Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department who helped a commuter get back a valuable family item.
A woman contacted the MTA police after she left her purse at the Deer Park LIRR train station, only to find out that someone had taken it.
Inside the purse was a precious 80-year-old family heirloom that the woman had planned on passing down to her family.
After some police work, the detectives were able to track down the purse and arrest the person who took it.
"She immediately cried, she was very happy that we were able to help her and her family out in this case," said Ruby about the reunion.
Hansen said he is grateful to have been able to help the woman retrieve her precious heirloom.
"It's the best feeling where it's the ultimate happy ending," Hansen said. "You get the bad guy, you get everything and you're able to give it back, and this family tradition can continue for another generation. It's fantastic."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.