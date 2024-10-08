MTA, NYPD impound nearly 300 vehicles in latest 'ghost cars' crackdown

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA and local law enforcement continue to crack down on so-called ghost vehicles.

In their latest joint effort, the agencies announced they impounded nearly 300 cars in September.

The effort took place over six operations at MTA crossings, including the Verrazano and RFK Bridges.

"This behavior won't be tolerated," said MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan. "Pay your tolls, don't risk losing your car."

Vehicles were impounded for various violations, including suspended registrations due to unpaid tolls, unregistered vehicles, suspended licenses, and unreadable disguised plates.

Nearly 2,500 vehicles have been impounded since the multi-agency crackdown began.

Through 44 operations, approximately $17 million in unpaid tolls, fees and judgments have been amassed. The operations also resulted in 521 arrests and 22,960 summonses issued.

Just last month, the NYPD and the New York City Department of Sanitation also announced they were collaborating to crackdown on 'ghost cars' throughout New York City.

