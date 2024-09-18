NYPD announces crackdown on 'ghost plates' sales and violators

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is announcing a major crackdown Wednesday on "ghost plates" - obscured or unreadable license plates that help drivers bypass tolls.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was expected to join NYPD officials at the announcement.

A new law banning the sale of the plates in New York State went into effect September 1.

The sale of the plates and products to obscure them has become rampant on platforms like Craigslist and TikTok, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

According to reports, the illegal tactic costs New York City up to $200 million annually.

The MTA and NYPD have performed several crackdowns on toll evaders and ghost cars dating back to May.

