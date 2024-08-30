New York state law banning sale of 'ghost plates' set to go into effect this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new law banning the sale of "ghost plates" in New York State is set to go into effect this weekend.

The obscured or unreadable plates help drivers bypass tolls.

According to reports, the illegal tactic costs New York City up to $200 million annually.

The sale of the plates and products to obscure them has become rampant on platforms like Craigslist and TikTok, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The MTA and NYPD have performed several crackdowns on toll evaders and ghost cars dating back to May.

