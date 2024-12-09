Governor Murphy addresses heightened concerns over mysterious drone sightings

NEW JERSEY -- More than a dozen mayors in the Garden State are calling for an investigation into the growing number of reports of night flights by drones.

They want to know who is flying them and why.

"I saw them fly over my house I didn't get as good of a view, it was one of those omg everybody outside," Mayor Matthew Murello of Washington Township said.

Some of the drones have flown as low as the tree tops, which has people worried.

"It would be very difficult for a small business or even a medium-sized business to have the ability to pilot a large group of these and be this systematic over a long period of time, which leads you to either a large form or the government.," Murello said.

Mayor Murello joined 20 other mayors in signing a letter to Governor Murphy saying it's time for an investigation of drones flying at night and in formations.

One report said when an official aircraft approached one set the lights of the drones went dark.

On Sunday, 49 additional sitings were reported, including 20 in Hunterdon County.

Gov. Phil Murphy responded and said, "I was on with the White House, homeland security, leadership literally at the very top yesterday pretty much all day. I'm hoping we'll get answers sooner than later."

The Morris County mayors are asking for a full investigation to determine their origin, purpose, and if they are in compliance with regulations.

They're also asking for clear communications on the findings and they want measures in place to prevent unauthorized or unsafe drone operations in Morris County.

"It's difficult to wrap your head around they're no threat but we don't know what they're there for. Or who's piloting them," Murello said.

The FBI, Homeland Security and state police are asking anyone with knowledge of the drones to contact them at 1800CALLFBI.

