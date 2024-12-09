LEBANON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a new sighting of mystery drones flying over New Jersey
State Police were surveying them in Lebanon on Saturday night in Hunterdon County.
Drones have been spotted over several New Jersey counties in recent weeks, including over a military installation.
The FBI has joined the probe into their source.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.