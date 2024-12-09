New sighting of mystery drones flying over New Jersey

Mystery drones were spotted over Lebanon in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

LEBANON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a new sighting of mystery drones flying over New Jersey

State Police were surveying them in Lebanon on Saturday night in Hunterdon County.

Drones have been spotted over several New Jersey counties in recent weeks, including over a military installation.

The FBI has joined the probe into their source.

