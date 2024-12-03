FBI seeks public's help after reports of drones flying around Morris County, New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY, New jersey (WABC) -- The FBI and New Jersey State Police are now asking for any public information after reports of drones seen flying around Morris County last week.

The drones were reported flying in several areas along the Raritan River over several weeks.

The nightly drone sightings in central New Jersey involved larger-than-hobbyist type drones and raised questions because of their proximity to both a military installation and President-elect Trump's Bedminster golf course.

Witnesses had spotted the cluster of what looked to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft.

The FAA has imposed drone flight restrictions while authorities investigate.

Local police have said there is no known threat to public safety.

"Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon would like to inform everyone that the recent drone activity observed by many in our communities is being actively investigated. There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time," Morris County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information about the drones is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.

