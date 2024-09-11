Naked man approaching women in at apartment complex in South Brunswick, police warn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in South Brunswick say they are searching for a man who has accosted at least six women while he was naked.

Authorities say they are concerned because he is getting more brazen and aggressive.

The man most recently targeted someone Tuesday in broad daylight around 4 p.m., and all of the attacks have happened at the same apartment complex over the last four months.

The confrontations have happened at the Royal Oaks Apartment complex and adjacent trail. In previous incidents, he approached women between 11 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. near a walking path behind the complex.

Residents of the apartment complex say they have seen the same man in the past.

"When I saw him, there were kids playing around. Here's all the kids and they're screaming because of the naked guy," said witness Paulo Sanchez.

Ring video captured him in front of someone's apartment door.

He is described as 5'10" to 6 feet tall, with a medium build and long dreadlocks.

Officials believe there could be other unreported incidents and are working to develop additional leads.

"All of the incidents have taken place off Henderson Road between Route 1 and Blackhorse Lane,' said Sgt. Timothy Hoover. "We are asking residents of the area to check their Ring doorbell cameras to see if anything was captured yesterday afternoon. Based on some of the images we have already seen, we believe the suspect may workout and we are asking area gyms to take a look at the images we are releasing."

Residents are being warned to be on the lookout because police say people seem to hesitate to call when they see a naked man.

"It's terrible. It's disturbing. I have children, and even myself as a woman, I would hate to see that," said resident Cassandra Robinson.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the South Brunswick Police Department at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7469.

