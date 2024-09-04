Dog still missing in Nanuet as residents recover after devastating apartment fire

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) -- A pet dog remains missing and several families are displaced after a fire ripped through apartments in Nanuet on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened outside The Peaks apartment complex at Westerfield and Richmond lanes around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say a contractor doing work outside the building called 911 to report a gas smell shortly before the fire erupted.

Like her neighbors, Jenna Zambrotta lost everything in the fire, but her main concern is finding out what happened to her beloved dog Murphy.

Murphy was spotted by a responding firefighter but remains missing on Wednesday.

"I don't know if maybe he was able to skirt by him through the smoke and he just didn't notice, or we're hoping maybe he jumped out the window," Zambrotta said. "I don't honestly care about anything except finding out what happened to him."

The natural gas-fueled fire erupted at the sprawling apartment complex when a crew subcontracted by Verizon was digging to install fiber optic cables. Authorities say workers hit a gas line.

Residents want to know exactly who is to blame.

"There's some kind of inconsistencies going on with this, I'm still trying to find out myself, but you have markers so why are you digging near markers," said Jarius Toogood.

There was no comment from management on Wednesday, but the town supervisor says the company is working to relocate displaced tenants into other empty apartments.

"Thank god no one was hurt, no EMS, no emergency people," said resident Alyssa Moskowitz. "That's the best takeaway but it was so devastating and scary."

