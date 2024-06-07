Nassau County executive to introduce bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman plans to introduce a controversial bill today that would ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams at county-owned facilities.

He first introduced the ban as an executive order, which the Nassau County Supreme Court struck down last month.

Judge Francis Ricigliano ruled that Blakeman didn't have the authority to issue his February executive order, which denied park permits to any women's and girl's teams, leagues, or organizations that allowed female transgender athletes to participate.

He wrote in his 13-page decision that Blakeman's order was aimed at preventing transgender women from participating in girls' and women's athletics in county parks, "despite there being no corresponding legislative enactment" providing him with such authority.

Members of the legislature, which is mostly made up of Republicans, are expected to pass the latest legislation into county law.

