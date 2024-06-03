National Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024: Watch the NYC celebration Live Sunday

Watch National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City live on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York on Sunday at Noon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to Fifth Avenue in New York City on Sunday, June 9.

The 67th annual event is billed as America's largest celebration of culture.

This year's theme is "Boricua de Corazón." The phrase translates to Puerto Rican in my heart.

Channel 7 is the proud broadcast partner of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Our very own David Novarro will be hosting along with Joe Torres and Sunny Hostin -- with Sonia Rincon reporting along the parade route.

The broadcast kicks off on Sunday, June 9 at Noon on Channel 7 and streaming on abc7NY.

The parade takes place from 44th Street to 79th Street along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, in honor of the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and over 5 million people residing in the United States.

This year's grand marshal will be acclaimed salsa singer Tito Nieves and this year's godfather, or padrino, will be actor Ramon Rodriquez, who stars in ABC's "Will Trent."

This season saw Will trying to connect with his Puerto Rican roots

Organizers say the two-week extravaganza highlights not only the culture and history but also shows the resilience of Puerto Rican people. Now, they're calling on all New Yorkers to come and join the party.

"We have carefully curated a diverse and distinguished roster of honorees, each one a shining example of the excellence Puerto Ricans have contributed across numerous professions; from music, art, theater, film, and television to sports, science, literature, politics, and journalism," Lillian Rodríguez Lopez, NPRDP Board Chair, said. "We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us on NYC's Fifth Avenue as we celebrate these outstanding individuals and our collective pride in our heritage and culture under our 2024 theme, Boricua de Corazón."

New York Yankees newcomer Marcus Stroman was tapped as the Athlete of the Year and will help lead the festivities on June 9.

Other honorees include DJ Frankie Cutlass, actor David Zayas and LGBTQIA civil rights activist Victoria Cruz, among others.

