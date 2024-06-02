Tiempo 6/2/24: Preparation underway for annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade will fill Fifth Avenue on June 9, meaning the excitement, anticipation and of course the preparations are in full swing.

We kick off our Boricua pride celebration with Ramon Rodriguez, the star of hit ABC show 'Will Trent.'

The actor and producer was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, and the parade board of directors named him "Padrino" of this year's celebration.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with him and asked about his show, his family and his heritage.

But first, "Mi Patria" Puerto Rico. It is an organization founded by Puerto Rican military veterans born in New York.

The group volunteers on the island to help families rebuild after natural disasters. They have rehabilitated and reconstructed numerous homes across the island. They also have an art and music therapy program.

The founders of "Mi Patria" Raymond Collazao and Carmen Iris Santiago joins us to talk more about the organization's continuous efforts.

