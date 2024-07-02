Love at first bite for competitive eating couple; both preparing for big hot dog eating contest

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 4th of July is approaching and we're gearing up for fireworks and frankfurters.

The Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will air on ESPN2.

Taking part in that competition is the power couple of competitive eating: Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry!

They actually met through the competitive eating world.

"We like to say we didn't choose competitive eating, competitive eating chose us," Sudo said.

Eleven years later, she continues competing because not only does she love food, but she loves to travel, meet new people, and entertain people.

Her husband, Wehry, said, "I was a competitive bodybuilder for about 10 years and when that stopped I needed another outlet. My appetite was a running joke and somebody said, 'You can raise money for charity, get free food, and win money,' I am in, I am so in!"

"I met the love of my life and we have a beautiful son together," Sudo said.

The couple first met when she introduced herself and asked him to take a picture at the gym they were working out at before an eating competition.

A year later, a friend suggested they talk, but Wehry thought it would never happen.

"I thought she wouldn't give me the time of day! But fortunately, she did, and fast forward to now," he said.

The couple share an adorable 3-year-old son named Max.

They are both champions of many different eating competitions. She has won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest amongst female competitors nine times! He's the number 4 competitive eater in the whole world.

He has yet to take home the title at Nathan's, but with Joey Chestnut not competing in the contest this year, Wehry hopes he has a shot. Plus, he's bested Chestnut before in wing-eating and pistachio-eating competitions.

"If my body cooperates on that given day. I've been practicing since January," he said. "It will be a fight to the finish."

The couple actually has hot dog eating practices and they give each other pointers.

You can watch them compete this July 4th at 12 p.m. on ESPN 2 in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

