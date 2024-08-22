Mercado Little Spain: A culinary journey at Hudson Yards in Neighborhood Eats

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- We're taking a culinary journey to Spain in Neighborhood Eats.
Mercado Little Spain is the brainchild of the culinary genius Jose Andres.
And we got a special tour courtesy of the eatery's culinary director, Nicholas Lopez.
For his reveal of some of the delicious treasures of Spain - including the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo - check out the video in the player above.
And you can learn more about Mercado Little Spain at: www.littlespain.com/
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.