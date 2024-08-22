Mercado Little Spain: A culinary journey at Hudson Yards in Neighborhood Eats

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- We're taking a culinary journey to Spain in Neighborhood Eats.

Mercado Little Spain is the brainchild of the culinary genius Jose Andres.

And we got a special tour courtesy of the eatery's culinary director, Nicholas Lopez.

For his reveal of some of the delicious treasures of Spain - including the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo - check out the video in the player above.

And you can learn more about Mercado Little Spain at: www.littlespain.com/

