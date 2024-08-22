  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mercado Little Spain: A culinary journey at Hudson Yards in Neighborhood Eats

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, August 22, 2024 3:06PM
Mercado Little Spain: A culinary journey at Hudson Yards
Culinary director Nicholas Lopez takes us on trip through Mercado Little Spain in Neighborhood Eats.

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- We're taking a culinary journey to Spain in Neighborhood Eats.

Mercado Little Spain is the brainchild of the culinary genius Jose Andres.

And we got a special tour courtesy of the eatery's culinary director, Nicholas Lopez.

For his reveal of some of the delicious treasures of Spain - including the perfect tortilla, the txuleburger and xuxo - check out the video in the player above.

And you can learn more about Mercado Little Spain at: www.littlespain.com/

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW